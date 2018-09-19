Athletics' Sean Manaea: Undergoes successful surgery

Manaea underwent successful shoulder surgery Wednesday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Specifics regarding the procedure remain unknown, though everything apparently went as planned. Manaea is expected to miss all of 2019 after going under the knife. He posted a career-best 3.59 ERA through 27 starts this season prior to suffering the injury.

