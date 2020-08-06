Manaea allowed four runs on six hits and a walk while striking out five over 3.1 innings versus the Rangers on Wednesday. He did not factor in the decision.

Manaea was on the hook for the loss until Austin Allen hit a go-ahead homer for the Athletics in the seventh inning. The 28-year-old Manaea has struggled to mitigate the scoring in his three starts this year -- he's got an 8.03 ERA and 1.46 WHIP over 12.1 innings. The southpaw will try to right the ship Monday on the road against the Angels.