Athletics' Sean Manaea: Unlikely to return in 2018
Manager Doug Melvin stated that Manaea (shoulder) has less than a 50 percent chance to pitch again this season, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.
Manaea was diagnosed with rotator cuff tendinitis Tuesday, and although he remains without a clear timetable for a return, it seems unlikely he'll toe the rubber again in 2018. If this is the case, he'll finish the season with a 3.59 ERA and 1.08 WHIP with 108 strikeouts over 160.2 innings.
More News
-
Athletics' Sean Manaea: Diagnosed with rotator cuff tendinitis•
-
Athletics' Sean Manaea: Could be dealing with significant injury•
-
Athletics' Sean Manaea: Heads to DL with shoulder issue•
-
Athletics' Sean Manaea: Gets 12th win•
-
Athletics' Sean Manaea: Shelled for six earned runs•
-
Athletics' Sean Manaea: Rebounds with quality start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Some possible September call-ups
September roster expansion normally isn't a time when teams promote their best prospects, but...
-
Murphy, Turner moving up
Scott White updates his rankings and highlights veteran mashers Daniel Murphy and Justin T...
-
12 pitchers who may not be worth it
Some of the pitchers we had grown to trust are faltering at the worst possible time. Scott...
-
Waivers: Luis Urias gets his chance
The Padres call up an intriguing middle infield prospect, and Tyler White continues to make...
-
Waivers: Giolito showing upside
Looking for some upside down the stretch? The former top pitching prospect in baseball could...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
A few high-profile DHs figure to lose at-bats in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept. 2) while a couple of...