Athletics' Sean Manaea: Unlikely to return in 2018

Manager Doug Melvin stated that Manaea (shoulder) has less than a 50 percent chance to pitch again this season, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.

Manaea was diagnosed with rotator cuff tendinitis Tuesday, and although he remains without a clear timetable for a return, it seems unlikely he'll toe the rubber again in 2018. If this is the case, he'll finish the season with a 3.59 ERA and 1.08 WHIP with 108 strikeouts over 160.2 innings.