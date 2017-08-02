Athletics' Sean Manaea: Using slider with great effectiveness

Manaea, who has a career-high eight victories this season, has used his slider to dominate hitters of either handedness, Matt Kelly of MLB.com reports.

The young left-hander's considerably wide and low release point has made it difficult for hitters to discern between his fastball and changeup, but his slider has begun to draw plenty of attention in its own right. Manaea has grown increasingly comfortable throwing the pitch, utilizing it 17.5 percent of the time as per Statcast after only deploying it at a 12.9-percent clip in 2016. Manaea has gotten swings and misses approximately 43 percent of the time and allowed just a .167 average over 86 at-bats when deploying the slider, typically locating it low and inside to right-handed hitters while placing it low and away to lefty bats.