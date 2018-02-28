Athletics' Sean Manaea: Will throw simulated game Wednesday

Manaea (back) is set to toss a 40-to-45 pitch simulated game Wednesday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

This session will determine whether Manaea will be able to take the mound for his next scheduled Cactus League outing. The southpaw was scratched from Tuesday's start with middle back tightness, which appears to be just a minor setback considering he will be throwing over 40 pitches the following day.