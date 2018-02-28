Athletics' Sean Manaea: Will throw simulated game Wednesday
Manaea (back) is set to toss a 40-to-45 pitch simulated game Wednesday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
This session will determine whether Manaea will be able to take the mound for his next scheduled Cactus League outing. The southpaw was scratched from Tuesday's start with middle back tightness, which appears to be just a minor setback considering he will be throwing over 40 pitches the following day.
More News
-
Athletics' Sean Manaea: Scratched with back tightness•
-
Athletics' Sean Manaea: Ends season on high note•
-
Athletics' Sean Manaea: On mound Thursday•
-
Athletics' Sean Manaea: Slated to start Thursday•
-
Athletics' Sean Manaea: Scratched from Saturday start•
-
Athletics' Sean Manaea: Collects 11th win•
-
Fantasy baseball: Don't sleep on Abreu
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
12-team H2H categories mock
Fewer lineup spots means fewer opportunities to balance the 5x5 categories, according to Scott...
-
Roto hitting category targets
What do you need to win in hitting categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Roto pitching category targets
What do you need to win in pitching categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Podcast: Is third base shallow?
Nolan Arenado headlines a pretty strong group of third basemen for 2018, but it might not be...
-
Spring Training: Kopech sizzling early
Noah Syndergaard and Michael Kopech each lit up the radar gun in his first start, and some...