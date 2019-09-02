Athletics' Sean Manaea: Yields one hit in no-decision
Manaea threw five scoreless frames while allowing one hit with three walks and five strikeouts during a no-decision against the Yankees on Sunday.
The 27-year-old and J.A. Happ squared off in an old-fashion pitcher's duel Sunday with neither starter factoring into the decision. But considering this was Manaea's first start in a year after major shoulder surgery, owners should be very pleased with this performance. Manaea will look to build upon this outing during his next start at home against the Tigers next Sunday.
