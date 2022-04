Murphy went 2-for-3 with a three-run home run and a walk in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Rays.

Murphy entered the contest with just two hits in his first 21 at-bats of the season, but he matched that hit total in the productive performance Wednesday. The backstop's third-inning three-run homer provided all the scoring Oakland needed to grab its third win of the campaign. Murphy's four hits this season have included one single, one double, one triple and one long ball.