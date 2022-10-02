Murphy (illness) is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mariners.
The 27-year-old departed Saturday's contest with an illness and will be sidelined for at least one game. Shea Langeliers will start behind the plate Sunday in Murphy's absence.
