Murphy isn't starting Saturday against the Twins, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Murphy started in the last five games and went 2-for-17 with a run, an RBI, three walks and five strikeouts. Christian Bethancourt will start behind the plate and bat sixth.
