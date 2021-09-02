site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Athletics' Sean Murphy: Not in Thursday's lineup
RotoWire Staff
Murphy isn't starting Thursday's game against the Tigers, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Murphy started each of the last two games, but he'll get a chance to reset after he went 0-for-7 with a walk and four strikeouts. Yan Gomes will start behind the dish and bat eighth.
