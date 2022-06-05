site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Athletics' Sean Murphy: Out of action Sunday
RotoWire Staff
Murphy is not in Sunday's lineup against the Red Sox, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Murphy is hitting .162 with one home run over his last 10 games. Christian Bethancourt will start at catcher and bat fifth.
