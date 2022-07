Murphy went 2-for-4 with a double and a run in a win over the Astros on Saturday.

The hard-hitting backstop extended a stretch of strong hitting to eight games, with Saturday's production pushing his slash line over that span to a stellar .333/.333/.533. Murphy also has been collecting plenty of extra-base hits all season, as Saturday's two-bagger already give him 29 XBHs over 76 games, leaving him on pace to eclipse the career-high 40 he generated in 2021 across 119 contests.