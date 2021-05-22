site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Athletics' Sean Murphy: Receives breather Saturday
RotoWire Staff
Murphy is not in the lineup Saturday against the Angels, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Murphy will receive the day off Saturday after starting the past five games behind the plate. Aramis Garcia will start at catcher and bat ninth for the A's.
