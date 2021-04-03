Murphy (wrist) will sit again Saturday against the Astros, Shayna Rubin of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Murphy was hit by a pitch in his wrist in Thursday's season opener and was scratched from Friday's lineup. He'll miss a second straight game Saturday, with Aramis Garcia getting another start behind the plate. Per Martin Gallegos of MLB.com, Murphy is feeling better and could pinch hit Saturday.
More News
-
Athletics' Sean Murphy: Scratched with wrist contusion•
-
Athletics' Sean Murphy: Rounding into form nicely•
-
Athletics' Sean Murphy: Belts first spring homer•
-
Athletics' Sean Murphy: Making Cactus League debut•
-
Athletics' Sean Murphy: Thursday debut on tap•
-
Athletics' Sean Murphy: Likely to debut Wednesday•