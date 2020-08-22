site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Athletics' Sean Murphy: Retreats to bench Saturday
Murphy is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Angels.
Murphy will head back to the bench after four consecutive starts behind the dish. Austin Allen will get his routine start at catcher in Murphy's absence Saturday.
