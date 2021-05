Murphy went 2-for-5 with a two-run double and another two-bagger in a win over the Angels on Friday.

Murphy didn't take part in the Athletics' four-homer parade, but he did his part with a timely sixth-inning two-bagger that plated Ramon Laureano and Chad Pinder to snap a 1-1 tie. The talented backstop has been showing signs of life at the plate lately after a tough start to the season, going 6-for-17 with four doubles, four RBI, a walk and a run over his last five games.