Murphy, who was just added back to Triple-A Las Vegas' active roster Wednesday after recovering from a knee injury, went 3-for-5 with three home runs and six RBI in a 20-11 win over El Paso.

The wild slugfest embodied life in the Pacific Coast League this season, but Murphy's trio of round trippers was an undeniably impressive feat and came on the heels of a one-homer, two-RBI effort Thursday. The promising backstop has been highly impressive for the Aviators when he has been healthy in 2019, slashing .341/.412/.610 across 21 games.