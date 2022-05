Murphy went 2-for-4 with a double and two runs in a loss to the Twins on Sunday.

The struggling backstop put an end to a brief 0-for-9 slump with the help of his first extra-base hit since April 29. Murphy's season average and on-base percentage stand at a lackluster .212 and .275, respectively, but he has a somewhat respectable .434 slugging percentage thanks to nine of his 13 hits thus far going for extra bases.