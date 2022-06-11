site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Athletics' Sean Murphy: Solo homer in loss
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Murphy went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Friday's loss against the Guardians.
Murphy picked up his sixth home run of the season on a solo shot in the second inning of Friday's game. It gave the Athletics an early lead, which they held until the bottom of the ninth inning.
