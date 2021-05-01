site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: athletics-sean-murphy-takes-seat-saturday-774601 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Athletics' Sean Murphy: Takes seat Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Murphy isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Orioles.
Murphy will get a breather after he went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's series opener. Aramis Garcia will start behind the plate and bat ninth.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 3 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 7 min read