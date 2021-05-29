site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Athletics' Sean Murphy: Takes seat Saturday
Murphy isn't starting Saturday's game against the Angels.
Murphy had started each of the last two games and went 2-for-7 with three RBI, a run and two strikeouts. Aramis Garcia will start behind the plate and bat ninth.
