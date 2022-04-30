Murphy isn't starting Saturday's game against the Guardians.
Murphy had started every game this season, but he'll get a breather after he hit .100 with a homer, three RBI, two runs and a walk over his last five appearances. Austin Allen will start behind the dish and bat sixth.
More News
-
Athletics' Sean Murphy: Connects on three-run shot•
-
Athletics' Sean Murphy: Knocks two-run homer in win•
-
Athletics' Sean Murphy: Laces two-bagger in win•
-
Athletics' Sean Murphy: Swats second homer•
-
Athletics' Sean Murphy: Blasts first homer of campaign•
-
Athletics' Sean Murphy: Rips triple in rout•