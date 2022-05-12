Murphy isn't starting Thursday's series finale against the Tigers, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
After starting each of the team's last five games, Murphy will get a breather Thursday. He reached base in all five of those contests, going 5-for-17 with three doubles, five runs and two RBI. Christian Bethancourt will draw the start behind the plate and bat sixth.
