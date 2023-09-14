Newcomb is listed as the Athletics' starting pitcher for Friday's game against the Padres in Oakland.

Because he had initially been working out of the bullpen following his Aug. 23 call-up from Triple-A Las Vegas, Newcomb was on a limited pitch count this past weekend, when he was called upon to make a spot start against the Rangers. He held his own in a tough matchup with a playoff contender, striking out five while allowing no runs on one hit and two walks over four innings. Newcomb was lifted after 62 pitches against the Rangers but should be able to push his count up into the 70-to-80 range in his second turn through the Oakland rotation Friday.