The Athletics selected Newcomb's contract from Triple-A Las Vegas on Wednesday.

After being acquired from the Giants on Monday, Newcomb was initially assigned to Las Vegas but didn't make an appearance for the Triple-A affiliate before getting the call to the Oakland bullpen. He'll be available for Wednesday's game against the Royals as a multi-inning option behind right-hander Adrian Martinez, who isn't likely to work deep into the contest for what will be his first start of the season. Newcomb compiled a 3.16 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 40:20 K:BB in 31.1 innings at Triple-A Sacramento this season prior to the Giants trading him.