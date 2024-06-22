Newcomb (1-0) picked up the win Friday against the Twins after picking off Austin Martin for the final out of the eighth inning while in the midst of a 1-1 count on Willi Castro.

It was the first time in Athletics history a pitcher recorded a victory without officially facing a batter, as Newcomb was able to escape the two-out, two-on jam he inherited from Lucas Erceg with his pick-off throw. The quick two-pitch outing and win was a much-needed reprieve for the veteran left-hander, who'd surrendered five earned runs on four hits and three walks over the 3.1 innings covering his previous two appearances.