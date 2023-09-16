Newcomb (1-1) allowed four runs on five hits and three walks while striking out two over three innings to take the loss versus the Padres on Friday.

Newcomb earned his second start in a row, but this one wasn't as good as his four scoreless innings versus the Rangers last Saturday. All four runs came over his first two innings, and he needed 79 pitches (46 strikes) to complete an inefficient three frames. The lefty has a 3.00 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 17:9 K:BB through 15 innings over seven appearances (two starts) in the majors this year. Newcomb is tentatively projected for a home start versus the Mariners next week if he remains in the rotation.