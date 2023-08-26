Newcomb fired two scoreless innings in a win over the White Sox on Friday, allowing no hits and one walk while recording three strikeouts.

Making his second appearance for the Athletics after a promotion from Triple-A Las Vegas on Wednesday, Newcomb was once again impressive while firing 28 of his 42 pitches for strikes. The veteran left-hander, once a 12-game winner as a starter with Atlanta back in 2018, figures to continue drawing plenty of multi-inning assignments in Oakland down the stretch and could certainly see his fair share of hold opportunities and decisions in the process.