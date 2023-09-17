Newcomb was placed on the 15-day IL on Sunday with a strained left knee.
With this injury, Newcomb's season has probably come to an end with just a couple of weeks to go. The placement on the injured list is retroactive to Saturday. In a corresponding move, the Athletics selected Joe Boyle from Triple-A
