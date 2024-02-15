Newcomb (knee) is slightly behind schedule at the start of Athletics camp, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Newcomb had surgery on his left knee in September and on his right knee in December and is still working his way back into shape from those procedures. At this point, he should not be at risk of being unavailable for Opening Day. Newcomb is likely pegged for a long relief role.
