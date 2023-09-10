Newcomb allowed one hit over four scoreless innings in a no-decision against Texas on Saturday. He walked two batters and struck out five.

Newcomb hadn't pitched more than 2.1 frames in any of his five appearances coming into Saturday, so his workload was kept under control despite his effectiveness. The left-hander ended up tossing 62 pitches (41 for strikes) before turning the contest over Kyle Muller. Newcomb appears to be getting a look in Oakland's rotation, per Martin Gallegos of MLB.com, so he'll likely continue to build up his pitch count moving forward. He's been outstanding since getting called up from the minors Aug. 23, allowing just one run on three hits while posting a 15:6 K:BB over 12 innings.