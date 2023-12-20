Newcomb underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right knee Wednesday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Newcomb also required surgery on his left knee in September, but he is expected to be fully recovered from both procedures by the time spring training opens in February. The 30-year-old left-hander posted a 3.00 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 17:9 K:BB over 15 innings (two starts, five relief appearances) last season when healthy. He projects to operate in a swingman role for the Athletics in 2024.