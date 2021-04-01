Romo is a candidate to see some save opportunities in the wake of Trevor Rosenthal's (shoulder) placement on the injured list Thursday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

The veteran reliever boasts 134 career saves and was 5-for-6 in closing opportunities during the 2020 campaign with the Twins. However, Romo may still yield a solid chunk of ninth-inning chances while Rosenthal is sidelined to Jake Diekman, who enjoyed a dominant spring that significantly outpaced the 6.75 ERA and 1.50 WHIP that the 38-year-old produced over his four Cactus League frames.