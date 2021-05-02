Romo, who fired a perfect ninth inning in a loss to the Orioles on Saturday, now has four straight scoreless appearances.

The modest but encouraging stretch is noteworthy, considering the veteran reliever has lowered his ERA over four full runs (12.79 to 8.38) during that span. Romo opened the season and his Athletics tenure by giving up nine earned runs across his first seven trips to the mound, and manager Bob Melvin's decision to afford him some confidence-building low-leverage opportunities recently seems to be paying dividends.