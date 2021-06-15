Romo secured his fifth hold in a win over the Angels on Monday, firing a scoreless one-third of an inning during which he allowed one hit and recorded a strikeout.

Romo fired six of seven pitches for strikes in yet another sharp performance, one that extended his scoreless-appearance streak to seven games and 5.1 innings. The veteran reliever's ERA is down to 5.66 after hitting 12.79 back on April 21, but his career-high 1.55 WHIP corroborates that he's pitching to more contact than in past seasons.