Romo fired a perfect eighth inning in a win over the Diamondbacks on Tuesday, recording one strikeout.
Tasked with protecting a narrow 6-5 lead, Romo came through with a quick 11-pitch frame that served as a bridge to current closer Lou Trivino in the ninth. Romo is projected to remain in a setup role behind Trivino as Trevor Rosenthal undergoes an extended recovery from thoracic outlet syndrome surgery, and Tuesday's effort was especially encouraging in that it was the first time in four trips to the mound Romo didn't give up a run.