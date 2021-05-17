Romo secured his third hold in a win over the Twins on Sunday, firing 1.1 scoreless innings during which he issued a walk and recorded two strikeouts.

Romo now has generated six scoreless outings in his last seven trips to the mound, a stretch during which he's posted two holds, a 1.29 ERA, 0.71 WHIP and 11.6 K/9 across seven innings. The veteran reliever has been able to whittle his ERA almost in half from 12.15 to 6.59 in the process, much more closely resembling the reliable late-inning asset he's proven to be the majority of his career.