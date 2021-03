Romo made his Cactus League debut in Tuesday's loss to the Cubs, allowing two earned runs on two hits, a walk and a balk across an inning. He struck out two.

One of the two runs came on a solo home run by Joc Pederson, and Romo clearly had trouble with his location even when the ball didn't leave the park. The veteran reliever is ticketed for a key setup role behind projected closer Trevor Rosenthal (groin) during each player's debut campaign with the Athletics.