Romo has pitched to a 2.84 ERA and 1.03 WHIP while generating a 14:5 K:BB and three holds over the 12.2 innings covering his last 15 appearances.

The veteran right-hander has lowered his season ERA well over six full runs from 12.79 to 6.16 during that stretch, which dates back to April 25. Additionally, three of the four earned runs he surrendered in the sample came in a May 23 outing against the Angels, underscoring how consistently effective he's been otherwise. The improvement was drastically needed after Romo, an offseason acquisition aimed at replacing the departed Joakim Soria, opened the season by allowing at least one earned run in five of his first seven trips to the mound.