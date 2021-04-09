Romo, who has 134 career saves, nevertheless doesn't appear to be a primary candidate for closing duties during the prolonged absence of Trevor Rosenthal (shoulder), Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Thursday, manager Bob Melvin mentioned Lou Trivino as a possible primary candidate for ninth-inning duties in the wake of the news Rosenthal will miss multiple months after undergoing surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome. While Trivino has only allowed an earned run over 5.2 innings across four appearances to start the season, Romo, in his first year with the Athletics, has given up a run in back-to-back outings and issued a walk in all three trips to the mound thus far. Although he apparently won't be the primary candidate for the job, Romo's experience in high-leverage scenarios could well earn him occasional save opportunities on days when Trivino is unavailable.