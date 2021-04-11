Romo, who allowed two earned runs on one hit over two-thirds of an inning in a win over the Astros on Saturday, now has a 9.82 ERA across his first 3.2 innings of the season.

Romo has now given up at least one hit in each of his four appearances and at least one run in three straight outings while posting a 2:3 K:BB thus far. Manager Bob Melvin had recently intimated Lou Trivino was the top candidate for save chances while Trevor Rosenthal recovers from recent surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome, and Romo's early body of work only serves to validate the decision to keep the veteran away from the highest-leverage situations for the time being.