Romo has yet to throw a bullpen session in spring training, but manager Bob Melvin confirmed Thursday it's by design and not indicative of any injury, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Melvin adds the veteran reliever is one of several arms being built up slowly, dispelling any potential misinterpretation about Romo's lack of activity thus far. The 37-year-old would seemingly have plenty of wiggle room in terms of preparation time, considering his body of work over an extended period. Romo is expected to help fill a key later-inning relief role for a revamped Athletics bullpen that lost a veteran right-hander with a very similar profile in Joakim Soria this offseason.