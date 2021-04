Romo gave up one hit and one walk while recording zero strikeouts in a scoreless eighth inning Friday against the Astros.

The A's were trailing 6-4 when Romo entered the game, so it wasn't the highest leverage moment. However, Jake Diekman gave up three runs (two earned) in the ninth inning, so this is still a very fluid closer situation with Trevor Rosenthal (shoulder) on the injured list.