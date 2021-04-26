Romo, who fired a scoreless one-third of an inning in a loss to the Orioles on Sunday, had posted an 18.90 ERA over the 3.1 innings covering his previous four appearances.

The veteran reliever's tenure in Oakland has been nothing short of disappointing thus far, with Romo managing only two scoreless appearances prior to recording the final out of the seventh inning Sunday. Romo has otherwise given up multiple earned runs on three occasions and a run apiece in two other appearances, leading to a 12.15 ERA and 2.25 WHIP across 6.2 innings. As those numbers imply, the 38-year-old is underperforming across the board, but particularly when it comes to missing bats -- Romo's middling 10.8 percent strikeout pales in comparison to the 26.3 percent figure he's averaged over the prior five seasons.