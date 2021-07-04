Romo fired 1.2 perfect innings during which he recorded three strikeouts in an extra-innings win over the Red Sox on Saturday.

The veteran reliever authored his third consecutive scoreless relief effort and lowered his ERA and WHIP to a season-low 4.60 and 1.19, respectively. His current successful stretch comes in the wake of back-to-back outings in which Romo allowed an earned run apiece, but despite those hiccups, he's been one of manager Bob Melvin's most trusted bullpen options since a rocky April.