Romo fired 1.2 perfect innings during which he recorded three strikeouts in an extra-innings win over the Red Sox on Saturday.
The veteran reliever authored his third consecutive scoreless relief effort and lowered his ERA and WHIP to a season-low 4.60 and 1.19, respectively. His current successful stretch comes in the wake of back-to-back outings in which Romo allowed an earned run apiece, but despite those hiccups, he's been one of manager Bob Melvin's most trusted bullpen options since a rocky April.
More News
-
Athletics' Sergio Romo: Extends streak, grabs hold•
-
Athletics' Sergio Romo: Marked improvement in recent weeks•
-
Athletics' Sergio Romo: Gets third hold•
-
Athletics' Sergio Romo: Demonstrating improvement•
-
Athletics' Sergio Romo: Struggles with consistency persist•
-
Athletics' Sergio Romo: Gets first hold•