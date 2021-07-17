Romo (1-0) won Friday's 5-4 game against Cleveland, pitching a clean ninth with two strikeouts.
Romo entered in the ninth with Oakland down a run and retired the side on only 10 pitches to get through the inning unscathed and became the winner upon Jed Lowrie's walk-off home run. The veteran righty has now thrown 7.1 scoreless innings over his last seven appearances to lower his ERA to 4.22.
