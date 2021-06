Brown is not in the starting lineup Tuesday against the Angels, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Unsurprisingly, Brown will take a seat against lefty Andrew Heaney as Stephen Piscotty starts in right field. Brown has served as the primary right fielder against right-handers for over a month, but he could see a drop off in playing time when Ramon Laureano (hip) returns in the near future if manager Bob Melvin wants to keep Tony Kemp in the lineup everyday.