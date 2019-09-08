Brown is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Tigers, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

The Tigers are using a lefty (Daniel Norris) as their opening pitcher Sunday, so manager Bob Melvin will play matchups and swap the lefty-hitting Brown out for the right-handed Chad Pinder. Brown still looks poised to handle a large-side platoon role in the Athletics' corner outfield, at least until Stephen Piscotty (ankle) is back from the injured list.