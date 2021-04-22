Brown went 3-for-4 with a walk, a two-run home run and a second run scored in Wednesday's 13-12 extra-inning win over the Twins.

It was the best performance of the year from the 28-year-old, who connected on his third homer of the season in the third inning off Kenta Maeda. Brown should continue to spot into the lineup against tough righties even with Stephen Piscotty back in action, thanks in large part to his .300/.382/.633 slash line through 10 games.