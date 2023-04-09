Brown is out of the lineup and likely not available off the bench Sunday and being evaluated after feeling discomfort in his rib cage area, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Brown felt the discomfort on a check-swing in Saturday's loss to Tampa Bay. The outfielder should be considered day-to-day until the results of the evaluation are announced. Connor Capel is playing in Brown's absence against the Rays on Sunday.
